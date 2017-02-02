FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Generali shares jump on talk Intesa bid could come soon
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 2, 2017 / 10:15 AM / 8 months ago

Generali shares jump on talk Intesa bid could come soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Shares in Generali rose more than 4 percent on Thursday, with traders cited market talk a bid for the insurer from Italy’s biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo was round the corner.

One of the traders said there were rumours that Intesa Sanpaolo was readying a cash and paper deal valuing Generali at 17 euros per share.

A spokesman for Intesa Sanpaolo categorically denied that a possible bid for Italy’s biggest insurer was on the agenda of board meetings scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

At 1001 GMT Generali shares were up 4.4 percent at 15.3 euros.

Intesa said last week it was examining a possible tie-up with Generali in what would be one of Europe’s biggest deals of this kind.

Reporting by Giancarlo Navach and Paola Arosio, writing by Stephen Jewkes

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.