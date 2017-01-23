FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2017 / 5:42 PM / 7 months ago

Italy's Generali buys 3 pct of Intesa in defensive move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali said on Monday it had bought voting rights equal to 3.01 percent of Intesa Sanpaolo's share capital, effectively blocking the lender from acquiring a large stake in itself.

According to Italy's cross-shareholding regulations, a company cannot hold more than 3 percent of another entity's voting rights if the latter already has a stake of more than 3 percent in the former one.

Generali's biggest shareholder is Intesa's domestic rival investment bank Mediobanca.

The move comes after La Stampa daily reported over the weekend that Intesa was studying a possible investment in Generali which could be part of an accord with Germany's Allianz . (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Silvia Aloisi)

