FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Italy cannot intervene in Generali-Intesa saga - ministry source
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 26, 2017 / 5:39 PM / 7 months ago

Italy cannot intervene in Generali-Intesa saga - ministry source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Italy's Economy Ministry cannot take a stance on the talks between Intesa SanPaolo and Assicurazioni Generali about a possible tie-up because the state owns no shares in either company, a ministry source said on Thursday.

Intesa, Italy's biggest retail bank, said this week that it was considering a possible takeover of Generali in a move that could reshape the country's financial landscape.

Italian newspapers have said Intesa's move is in part aimed at fending off interest in Generali from foreign companies such as France's AXA and Germany's Allianz. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Steve Scherer in Rome; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.