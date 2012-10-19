FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Generali unveils new organisational structure
October 19, 2012

Generali unveils new organisational structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Italy’s largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali said on Friday Managing Director Sergio Balbinot would leave his current role to take up the new post of Chief Insurance Officer as part of a group reorganisation spearheaded by new CEO Mario Greco.

Balbinot will leave the board as of Nov. 8.

He will however become Greco’s deputy in a newly-created, 10-men strong group management committee, which will include the heads of Generali’s main units in Italy, France and Germany.

Generali did not specify in its statement who would be replacing Balbinot in the board. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
