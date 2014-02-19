FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Generali mandates CEO to take legal action against former execs
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 19, 2014 / 7:17 PM / 4 years ago

Generali mandates CEO to take legal action against former execs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The board of Generali has mandated its chief executive Mario Greco to pursue legal action against two former top executives in relation to past loss-making investments, the Italian insurer said on Wednesday.

The decision follows a November request by Italian insurance regulator IVASS to carry out an assessment of actions by former Chief Executive Giovanni Perissinotto and former Chief Financial Officer Raffaele Agrusti.

Greco will also challenge and contest the settlement agreements reached with Perissinotto and Agrusti, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.