FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mediobanca CEO resigns as Generali deputy chairman -statement
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 24, 2012 / 7:57 PM / in 5 years

Mediobanca CEO resigns as Generali deputy chairman -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, April 24 (Reuters) - Mediobanca Chief Executive Alberto Nagel stepped down as deputy chairman of Assicurazioni Generali because a new law that Italy passed in December bans directors of competing financial services firms to sit on each others’ boards, Generali said.

The new law will come into force at the end of the week, and directors affected by it must choose which role they will keep.

Investment bank Mediobanca controls Italy’s largest domestic insurer Generali with a stake of about 13 percent.

Nagel also resigned as a member of Generali’s executive committee and as a member of the appointments and governance committee, the insurance company said in a statement.

The so-called “interlocking” ban applies to financial services and insurance companies with annual revenue of more than 47 million euros ($62 million).

Reporting by Steve Scherer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.