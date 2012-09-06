FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Generali agrees price cut on Migdal stake sale
September 6, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

Italy's Generali agrees price cut on Migdal stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest insurer Generali agreed to cut the sale price of its controlling stake in Israeli unit Migdal to 705 million euros ($888.5 million) after an 835 million euros deal, agreed earlier this year, failed to complete.

In a statement on Thursday, the Italian insurer said the previous agreement did not go through after the buyer, businessman Shlomo Eliahu, failed to obtain all necessary authorisations.

Generali had said in March it was severing its historic ties with the Israeli insurance market to focus on high-growth emerging nations.

The new sale price reflects a fall in equities value and a new regulatory framework for the sector in the country.

The new deal includes a break-up fee of 125.25 million euros for Generali if the transaction is not completed by end-October.

The deal will add 2.2 percentage points to Generali’s Solvency I ratio. ($1=0.7935 euros) (Reporting By Lisa Jucca; Editing by Mike Nesbit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
