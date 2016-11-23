FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Generali to exit markets to boost efficiency, sticks to targets
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
Reuters Focus
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 23, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 9 months ago

Generali to exit markets to boost efficiency, sticks to targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest insurer Generali confirmed financial targets on Wednesday as it looks to leave unattractive markets and cut costs to improve profitability and boost capital.

The insurer said it aimed to generate 1 billion euros ($1 billion) in cash by 2018 by exiting less profitable markets and reduce operating costs by 200 million euros in mature markets over the period 2016-2019.

On Tuesday sources told Reuters Generali was mulling shedding up to 8,000 jobs outside of Italy.

Generali, which generates most of its revenues and earnings in Italy, France and Germany, is looking to generate more than 7 billion euros in cash by 2018 and distribute more than 5 billion euros in dividends. ($1 = 0.9406 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.