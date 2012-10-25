Generali may unveil new plan in January - investor

MILAN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Assicurazioni Generali will likely unveil a new business plan in January, said an investor who owns 3 percent of Italy’s biggest insurer.

Leonardo Del Vecchio, founder and chairman of Italian eyewear maker Luxottica, would not comment on Thursday on what the new plan, the first under chief executive Mario Greco, will contain.

He noted Generali’s stock had risen to 12.20 euros from a 20-year low just above 8 euros during the last days of former CEO Giovanni Perissinotto’s tenure.

Del Vecchio and a group of other key Generali shareholders ousted Perissinotto in June after complaining about the stock’s performance.

“Now I am sleeping tighter at night. We will see what the future brings,” Del Vecchio said.

Separately, Del Vecchio said his 2 percent stake in UniCredit, Italy’s biggest bank. remained unchanged. (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro; Writing by Lisa Jucca)