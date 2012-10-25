FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Generali may unveil new plan in January - investor
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 25, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

Generali may unveil new plan in January - investor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Assicurazioni Generali will likely unveil a new business plan in January, said an investor who owns 3 percent of Italy’s biggest insurer.

Leonardo Del Vecchio, founder and chairman of Italian eyewear maker Luxottica, would not comment on Thursday on what the new plan, the first under chief executive Mario Greco, will contain.

He noted Generali’s stock had risen to 12.20 euros from a 20-year low just above 8 euros during the last days of former CEO Giovanni Perissinotto’s tenure.

Del Vecchio and a group of other key Generali shareholders ousted Perissinotto in June after complaining about the stock’s performance.

“Now I am sleeping tighter at night. We will see what the future brings,” Del Vecchio said.

Separately, Del Vecchio said his 2 percent stake in UniCredit, Italy’s biggest bank. remained unchanged. (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro; Writing by Lisa Jucca)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.