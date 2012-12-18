Italy's Generali sees no impact so far from portfolio review

MILAN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Generali said on Tuesday it had started a thorough analysis of its entire investment portfolio, adding that the checks carried out so far would not have a significant impact on the Italian insurer’s capital.

In particular, Generali said it had discussed current valuations of some private equity and alternative funds.

“The analysis of this investment class shows that the possible economic and financial effects, which today cannot be measured precisely, would not have a significant impact on the Company’s capital position,” the company said. (Writing by Lisa Jucca)