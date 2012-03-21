FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Generali targets solvency ratio of 140 pct in 2014
March 21, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 6 years ago

Generali targets solvency ratio of 140 pct in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 21 (Reuters) - Generali, Europe’s third-biggest insurer, expects its solvency I ratio to rise to 140 percent in 2014 after it completes the acquisition of a 49 percent stake in the large eastern-European joint-venture Generali-PPF.

“Our objective is to reach in 2014, after the acquisition of 49 percent of Generali-PPF Holding, a solvency I ratio of 140 percent,” Generali’s Chief Financial Officer Raffaele Agrusti.

Generali has been approached by financial intermediaries expressing interest for stakes in the joint-venture, Chief Executive Giovanni Perissinotto said. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)

