Generali targets solvency ratio of 140 pct in 2014

MILAN, March 21 (Reuters) - Generali, Europe’s third-biggest insurer, expects its solvency I ratio to rise to 140 percent in 2014 after it completes the acquisition of a 49 percent stake in the large eastern-European joint-venture Generali-PPF.

“Our objective is to reach in 2014, after the acquisition of 49 percent of Generali-PPF Holding, a solvency I ratio of 140 percent,” Generali’s Chief Financial Officer Raffaele Agrusti.

Generali has been approached by financial intermediaries expressing interest for stakes in the joint-venture, Chief Executive Giovanni Perissinotto said. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)