Generali looking to buy whole of PPF JV in two stages-sources
January 7, 2013 / 4:26 PM / in 5 years

Generali looking to buy whole of PPF JV in two stages-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The board of Italy’s biggest insurer Generali is going to discuss a proposal to buy in two stages the 49 percent in an eastern European joint venture with PPF that it does not already own, three sources with knowledge of the situation said.

The sources said the proposal envisaged Generali buying an initial 25 percent of the fast-growing joint venture from PPF, controlled by Czech magnate Peter Kellner, with an option to buy a further 24 percent late in 2014.

The sources did not give details on how much Generali would pay under this proposal. Analysts value the 49 percent in the venture at around 2.5 billion euros.

Both Generali and PPF declined to comment. (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro, Paola Arosio and Lisa Jucca)

