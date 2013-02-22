FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany, East Europe lift Generali 2012 premiums
February 22, 2013 / 12:41 PM / in 5 years

Germany, East Europe lift Generali 2012 premiums

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Gross premiums at Italy’s biggest insurer Generali rose by 3.2 percent from a year earlier helped by a strong performance in Germany and Eastern Europe.

In a statement on Friday, Europe’s third-biggest insurer said premiums had risen to 69.6 billion euros ($92.03 billion) in the year.

Premiums in both the life and non-life segments increased by around 3 percent, with premiums in Germany and the Eastern European countries growing twice as fast.

Italy, the group’s largest market, was the worst-performing area. Overall premiums in Generali’s home turf were down 0.5 percent, hit by the economic crisis and by a 2 percent fall in the non-life business, especially the motor segment. ($1 = 0.7563 euros) (Reporting By Lisa Jucca; editing by Francesca Landini)

