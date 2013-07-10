FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Generali prices share placement at 13.95 euros each
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 10, 2013 / 8:02 AM / 4 years ago

Generali prices share placement at 13.95 euros each

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s leading insurer Generali said on Wednesday it raised 216.7 million euros ($277.07 million) in a share placement to fund its acquisition of the 7 percent of Generali Deutschland it does not already own.

Generali sold treasury shares worth around 1 percent of its capital at 13.95 euros each. This was towards the bottom end of the 13.90 to 14.25 euro range the shares, according to traders, had been offered at.

The placement to institutional investors raises the group’s Solvency I ratio by 1.2 percentage points, Generali said.

After buying 3 percent of Generali Deutschland’s shares and launching a squeeze-out of the remaining 4 percent, Generali plans to delist the German unit. ($1 = 0.7821 euros) (Reporting By Isla Binnie, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.