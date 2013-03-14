FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Generali does not expect Fitch Italy downgrade to affect rating
March 14, 2013 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

Generali does not expect Fitch Italy downgrade to affect rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 14 (Reuters) - Insurer Generali does not expect Fitch to put it on alert for a potential credit rating downgrade, after the agency cut Italy’s sovereign debt rating last week.

“The Fitch downgrade will certainly not have an impact on Generali,” chief financial officer Alberto Minali told an investor conference call on Thursday, following the release of the insurer’s 2012 results.

“We have not seen any signs that Fitch intends to put Generali on a credit watch.”

Ratings agency Moody’s said in December it had put Generali’s senior debt on credit watch for a possible downgrade after the insurer reorganized its Italian operations. (Reporting by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Jennifer Clark and Mark Potter)

