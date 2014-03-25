FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P's removes Generali from negative creditwatch, affirms A- rating
#Credit Markets
March 25, 2014 / 5:32 PM / 3 years ago

S&P's removes Generali from negative creditwatch, affirms A- rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 25 (Reuters) - International rating agency Standard & Poor’s has removed Generali from its Credit Watch list after ascertaining that Italy’s biggest insurer would not exhaust its regulatory capital even if its home country were to default on its debt.

In a statement, the rating agency said it affirmed Generali’s rating at A-, two notches above Italy’s sovereign rating, with a negative outlook.

Back in November, Generali had reacted angrily at Standard & Poor’s decision to threaten a downgrade by putting it on Credit Watch, wa move hich Generali’s CEO Mario Greco had called “a gross mistake”. (Reporting by Lisa Jucca, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
