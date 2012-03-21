FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Generali sees signs of recovery in early 2012-CEO
March 21, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 6 years ago

Generali sees signs of recovery in early 2012-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 21 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Generali has seen signs of recovery in the early months of 2012 after extreme market conditions last year led to big writedowns that depressed its annual net profit, Chief Executive Giovanni Perissinotto told analysts on Wedensday.

“We are already seeing signs of recovery in the first months of 2012 and can expect over the course of this year, but especially in 2013 and 2014, a positive adjustment back towards our target range for the operational result,” Perissinotto said.

Perissinotto also said Italian insurer Generali, Europe’s third-biggest, would continue to sell non-core assets if opportunities arose. The insurer announced earlier this year it is selling its controlling stake of Israeli unit Midgal. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)

