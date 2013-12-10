FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's insurance regulator perplexed by S&P view on Generali
December 10, 2013

Italy's insurance regulator perplexed by S&P view on Generali

ROME, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s insurance regulator said on Tuesday that it was perplexed by S&P’s putting the country’s biggest insurer, Assicurazioni Generali, on negative creditwatch last month.

S&P’s move “is perplexing” because the insurer’s Italian assets and liabilities are well balanced, Salvatore Rossi, president of regulator Ivass, said during a testimony in the Senate.

Standard & Poor’s placed the insurer on credit watch negative, pending an examination of its sovereign exposure, the ratings agency said last month.

Generali said it was surprised by Standard & Poor’s decision, which it said followed the adoption of a new methodology by the ratings agency focusing on the relationship between the rating of the company and the country in which it is primarily based.

