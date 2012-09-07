Generali announces management reshuffle

MILAN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest insurance company Assicurazioni Generali announced on Friday a broad management reshuffle, following the appointment in August of a new chief executive.

In a statement, Generali said its executive board had approved a proposal to appoint Alberto Minali as chief financial officer, replacing Raffaele Agrusti who will take on the role of country manager for Italy.

Generali’s newly appointed CEO Mario Greco joined the board on August 1, two months after his predecessor Giovanni Perissinotto was ousted in a board-room coup.

Perissinotto had been harshly criticised by some of the insurer’s largest shareholders for its weak share price as well as ill-timed investments in central Europe. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)