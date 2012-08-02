FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2012

Generali CEO to present new plan in coming months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - New Generali boss Mario Greco will unveil a new strategic plan in the next few months, with a focus on improving profitability and strengthening the company balance sheet, Greco said in his first public remarks since being appointed.

Greco, who has spent the last five years as a top executive at Swiss-based insurer Zurich, said he found the opportunity of trying to turn around Italy’s leading insurance player “irresistible”.

“The opportunity to lead Generali back towards a leadership position among European insurers, restore strong business profitability and achieve a solid capital position is an irresistible one.”

Although it will take time to formulate a new plan, Greco said he will immediately start a thorough review of the group’s financial performance, of its strategy and portfolio and of its governance structure.

Reporting By Lisa Jucca

