CORRECTED-Generali H1 net profit at 842 mln euros

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Generali said on Thursday its first-half net profit had risen 4.5 percent from a year earlier while operating profit was stable despite the impact of a deadly earthquake in Italy’s northern Emilia-Romagna region in the second quarter.

Unveiling its first set of results under new Chief Executive Mario Greco, the company said its net profit had seen a “strong progression” in the second quarter and expected operating profit this year to improve on 2011.

Generali said net profit was 842 million euros ($1.04 billion) in the first half and operating profit stood at 2.34 billion euros. It did not publish interim details of its quarterly performance in its earnings statement.

Greco took over on Aug. 1 from long-standing CEO Giovanni Perissinotto, who was ousted after Mediobanca and other key shareholders expressed disappointment with his tenure at Generali.

He is expected to refrain from outlining a detailed new strategy at a conference call with analysts due later on Thursday.

The euro zone crisis continues to cloud the outlook for the insurance sector and for Generali, whose main market Italy is struggling under a deep recession. The insurer, Italy’s largest, also holds large volumes of sovereign bonds issued by critically-indebted Italy. ($1 = 0.8132 euros) (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)