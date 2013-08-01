FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Generali H1 profit tops 1 bln on non-life growth
August 1, 2013 / 5:42 AM / 4 years ago

Generali H1 profit tops 1 bln on non-life growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Generali reported a 28 percent rise in its first-half net profit to 1.08 billion euros ($1.43 billion)thanks to a strong performance in its non-life business, it said on Thursday.

A Reuters poll of five analysts had forecast a net profit of 1.05 billion euros.

Europe’s third-largest insurer said its operating result rose 5.3 percent to 2.4 billion euros, driven by a 25 percent increase for its property and casualty business.

The operating result of the life business fell 7 percent to 1.5 billion euros.

Generali’s solvency I ratio, a measure of capital strength, stood at 142 percent in mid-July. Taking into account the impact of recent disposals in the United States and Mexico, the ratio would be 147 percent, compared with 145 percent at the end of April.

The company said this was its best half-year performance in five years and confirmed it expected its 2013 operating result to be higher than last year.  ($1 = 0.7531 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
