FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Generali boosts capital position as Q3 net jumps
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 7, 2013 / 6:56 AM / 4 years ago

Generali boosts capital position as Q3 net jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Generali reported on Thursday a significant improvement in its capital position thanks to a string of asset sales as the company continues to focus on its core insurance sector.

Generali said its Solvency I ratio, a measure of capital strength for insurers, had risen to 152 percent at the end of October from 139 percent at the end of June following sales including its life reinsurance assets in the United States and minority interests in Mexico.

The insurer, Italy’s biggest by premiums, also reported a net profit of 510 million euros ($689.91 million), up 75 percent from a year earlier and above expectations of 450 million euros in a Reuters survey of seven analysts.

The company said it expected its full-year operating result to improve from last year. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.