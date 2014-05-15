FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Generali says Q1 net profit at 660 mln euros, up 9.4 pct
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 15, 2014 / 5:41 AM / 3 years ago

Generali says Q1 net profit at 660 mln euros, up 9.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 15 (Reuters) - Generali said on Thursday net profit rose 9.4 percent to 660 million euros ($905 million) in the first quarter, helped by a rebound in the life segment in Italy, a strong performance in the non-life business and improved financial markets.

The company, Europe’s third-largest insurer by market value, said its closely-watched Solvency I ratio stood at approximately 160 percent at the end of April, close to the level Generali has set as a target in its three-year business plan unveiled last year.

Chief Financial Officer Alberto Minali said the group, which announced late on Wednesday it is in exclusive talks with Brazil’s BTG Pactual for the sale of Swiss unit BSI, would meet its disposal and Solvency targets ahead of time. ($1 = 0.7294 Euros) (Reporting by Lisa Jucca; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.