FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy rebound helps lift Generali's operating profit
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2014 / 5:52 AM / 3 years ago

Italy rebound helps lift Generali's operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Generali posted a 20.4 percent increase in operating profit in the second quarter of the year, helped by a shift towards higher-margin insurance products and a surprisingly strong performance in crisis-hit Italy.

The second quarter marks the end of an intense phase of disposals that have helped Generali boost its capital base. From now on, Italy’s biggest insurer is expected to fully focus on its operating performance.

In a statement on Thursday, Generali said its operating profit had risen to 1.253 billion euros ($1.68 billion) in the quarter, against 1.040 billion euros for the same period a year earlier.

The company, Europe’s third-largest insurer by market value, said its closely-watched Solvency I ratio stood at 162 percent at the end of June, reaching a year ahead of time a self-imposed target of 160 percent.

Generali’s net profit, affected by several one-off events, fell however 13 percent to 416 million euros. ($1 = 0.7465 Euros) (Reporting by Lisa Jucca)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.