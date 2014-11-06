Generali 9-month operating profit rises 12.8 pct to beat forecast

MILAN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Generali said on Thursday its operating profit in the first nine months rose 12.8 percent, boosted by a solid performance in both life and non-life business.

In a statement Europe’s third-largest insurer by market value said its nine-month operating profit was 3.677 billion euros ($4.6 billion), above an analyst consensus provided by the company of 3.618 billion euros.

Generali said it expected to post a better operating result this year compared to 2013.

Italy’s biggest insurer said its closely-watched Solvency I ratio stood at 160 percent at the end of September from 141 percent at the end of 2013. (1 US dollar = 0.7984 euro) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)