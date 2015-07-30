FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Generali operating results beats forecasts, solvency ratio improves
#Financials
July 30, 2015 / 5:51 AM / 2 years ago

Generali operating results beats forecasts, solvency ratio improves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Generali said on Thursday its operating profit in the second quarter of the year rose 16 percent to 1.45 billion euros thanks to strong growth in the life business.

The first-half operating result totalled 2.78 billion euros, above a company consensus of 2.6 billion euros, and was the best in 8 years. Life premiums increased 10.6 percent, improving in all the main markets.

Generali’s pro-forma economic solvency ratio - a closely watched measure of financial strength calculated using internal models based on Solvency II principles - also came in above expectations, at 200 percent. It stood at 186 percent at the end of 2014.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi

