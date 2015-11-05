FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Generali Q3 net profit misses forecasts, sees higher full-year
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 5, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

Generali Q3 net profit misses forecasts, sees higher full-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Generali’s said on Thursday is third-quarter net profit fell 18.2 percent as market volatility prompted it to forego the sale of some securities, but it still expected full-year earnings to be well above last year‘s.

Europe’s third-largest insurer by market value said net profit in the three months to September came in at 420 million euros ($456 million), below a consensus of six analysts of 535 million euros.

Operating profit fell 9.3 percent to 1.061 billion euros, compared with an analyst estimate of 1.077 billion euros.

Generali’s pro-forma economic solvency ratio - a closely watched measure of financial strength calculated using internal models based on Solvency II principles - stood at 196 percent from 200 percent at the end of June. ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, ediitng by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.