FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Generali boosts financial strength as new CEO appointed
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 18, 2016 / 7:01 AM / a year ago

Generali boosts financial strength as new CEO appointed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, March 18 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Generali posted a 22 percent increase in its full-year net profit and boosted its financial strength, it said on Friday as new Chief Executive Philippe Donnet took over.

The profit of 2 billon euros was below a Thomson Reuters consensus forecast of 2.2 billion euros, although the group said it was its best in 8 years, as was the dividend, which was raised to 0.72 euros from 0.60 euros in the previous year.

The economic solvency ratio, a closely watched measure of financial strength calculated using internal models based on Solvency II principles, rose to 202 percent at the end of 2015 from 196 percent at the end of the third quarter.

Generali said the results showed the quality of the turnaround plan launched by Mario Greco, who left the company this year to join rival Zurich Insurance. The group confirmed the appointment of Donnet, previously the insurer’s Italy country head, as its new CEO on Thursday.

Chief Financial Officer Alberto Minali was appointed managing director. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Gianluca Semeraro)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.