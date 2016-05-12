Generali Q1 operating profit falls 12.3 pct on fewer capital gains

MILAN, May 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest insurer Generali said on Thursday its operating profit in the first three months fell 12.3 percent due to fewer capital gains and low interest rates.

Europe’s No 3 insurer said in a statement its first-quarter operating profit was 1.163 billion euros ($1.33 billion), below a Reuters poll of five analysts of 1.205 billion euros.

Net profits in the period fell 13.8 percent to 588 million euros.

The economic solvency ratio, a closely watched measure of financial strength calculated using internal models based on Solvency II principles, fell to 188 percent from 202 percent at the end of 2015.