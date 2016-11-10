FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Generali 9-mth operating profit drops despite strong Q3
November 10, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 10 months ago

Generali 9-mth operating profit drops despite strong Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Italy's top insurer Assicurazioni Generali posted a 5.6 percent drop in nine-month operating profit but said performance had improved in the third quarter, helped by its life business and solid results from its asset management unit.

Generali, Europe's No. 3 insurer, said in a statement on Thursday that January-September earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at 3.6 billion euros ($3.9 billion), in line with a consensus provided by the company.

Third-quarter EBIT was up 7.3 percent.

Nine-month net profit was at 1.6 billion euros, slightly below consensus estimates of 1.7 billion.

The economic solvency ratio, a closely watched measure of financial strength calculated using internal models based on Solvency II principles, stood at 188 percent at the end of September, unchanged from three months earlier. ($1 = 0.9141 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
