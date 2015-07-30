UPDATE 2-Generali expects profits to rise this year as turnaround takes hold

* H1 operating and net profit beat forecasts

* Says full-year net profit will rise significantly

* Shares rise 2.6 percent (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)

By Silvia Aloisi

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Generali expects its net profit to rise significantly this year as it reaps the rewards of a three-year-old turnaround plan, it said on Thursday after its reported its highest first-half earnings since 2007.

The company said it had benefited from a strong performance in its life business in all its main markets, Italy, France, Germany and central and eastern Europe, with premiums rising 10.6 percent in the first half.

Chief Executive Mario Greco said Europe’s third-biggest insurer, which has been under pressure to boost profitability and cash generation, was reaping the fruits of the turnaround plan, launched in 2012, that has seen it bolster its balance sheet by cutting costs and selling assets.

“In just three years, without asking our shareholders for money and without resorting to help from outside, we have strengthened our capital to just over 200 percent,” Greco said.

He was referring to the group’s proforma economic solvency ratio, a closely watched measure of financial strength calculated using internal models based on tougher Solvency II principles, which will come into force next year.

The 200 percent level, which was also higher than expected by analysts, compares with a ratio of 186 percent for Generali at the end of 2014 and with ratios of around 190 percent reported by its main European rivals, France’s Axa and Germany’s Allianz, at the end of the first quarter.

The improvement is all the more significant given that rock-bottom interest rates reduce insurers’ investment returns, making it harder for them to meet tougher capital requirements.

PROFIT, SHARES JUMP

Generali reported a 16 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit to 1.45 billion euros ($1.6 billion) on Thursday.

Its first-half operating result totalled 2.78 billion euros, beating a company-compiled analysts’ consensus of 2.6 billion, and the highest in eight years.

Net profit of 1.3 billion euros in the six months to June also beat forecasts, and Greco said the figure for the whole of the year was expected to improve “significantly” from 2014’s 1.67 billion euros.

Generali shares - which have risen 2.7 percent so far this year, underperforming an increase of more than 20 percent in the Milan blue-chip index - were up 2.6 percent by 0800 GMT.

The insurer aims to make gross cost savings of 250 million euros a year by 2018 and generate cash of 7 billion euros by then, according to goals it set out in May. It also plans to pay more than 5 billion euros in dividends.

“The company is making solid progress towards profitability targets,” Deutsche Bank said in a note after the results on Thursday.

Greco reiterated that Generali was not interested in making acquisitions. “We are aiming to grow organically, we do not see the need - either strategically or financially.”