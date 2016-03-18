UPDATE 1-New Generali CEO says to stick to existing strategy

(Adds shares, Q4 miss, CEO comment)

MILAN, March 18 (Reuters) - New Generali Chief Executive Philippe Donnet said he would stick to his predecessor’s strategy after writedowns on BTG Pactual and other equity holdings pushed the Italia insurer’s fourth quarter earnings below forecasts.

The earnings were a mixed bag as the economic solvency ratio, a measure of financial strength based on industry-wide Solvency II principles, improved to 202 percent at the end of 2015 from 196 percent at the end of the third quarter.

Europe’s third biggest insurer will pay a dividend of 0.72 euros, its best in eight years and up from 0.60 euros in the previous year.

Generali said the results showed the quality of the turnaround plan launched by Mario Greco, who left the company abruptly this year to join rival Zurich Insurance.

Donnet, previously the insurer’s Italy country head who was formally appointed as the new CEO on Thursday, said he would not change course from his predecessor’s plan based on cost-cutting and the sale of assets.

“The strategic plan was approved last May. I was appointed yesterday...to implement this plan,” Donnet, a French national, told reporters.

Generali’s shares, which have lost 20 percent since the beginning of the year due to uncertainty over its departing CEO, were down 2 percent at 13.58 euros by 0940 GMT.

The group said its profit in the fourth quarter came in at 304 million euros, below a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of 493 million euros.

Full-year profit stood at just over 2 billion euros, also some 200 million euros short of forecasts but up 22 percent on a year earlier thanks in particular to the non-life segment.

Generali’s stock fell on the earnings miss, which was impacted by a net impairment of around 90 million euros on shares in BTG Pactual Generali received as part payment for selling banking unit BSI to the Brazilian group. Market turmoil led to writedowns on other equity stakes.