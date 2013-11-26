FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SACE CEO says no contacts with Generali over possible stake sale
November 26, 2013 / 12:35 PM / 4 years ago

SACE CEO says no contacts with Generali over possible stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIESTE, Italy, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The head of state-controlled SACE said on Tuesday there had been no contacts with insurer Assicurazioni Generali over a possible sale of a stake in the group providing credit and insurance to exporters which Italy is trying to privatise.

“There have been no contacts with Generali,” SACE Chief Executive Alessandro Castellano said on the sidelines of a business event.

In answer to press speculation about a possible investment in SACE by Italy’s biggest insurer, Generali said last week it was focused on strengthening its capital base, including through asset sales.

SACE is controlled by state-holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP). CDP Chairman Franco Bassanini said on Monday CDP planned to sell SACE or list it but had taken no decision yet on how to proceed.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, writing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
