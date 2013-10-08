Generali sells stake in Venice airport operator

MILAN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Generali said on Tuesday it sold its indirect stake in Venice airport operator Save for the equivalent of 13 euros per share, as part of a plan to exit from non-core businesses.

“The deal was closed for a total gross consideration of approximately 60 million euros, reflecting a 13 euros per share valuation of Save,” Generali said in a statement.

Save shares closed at 12.20 euros on Tuesday.

Generali sold the indirect stake to a company wholly owned by Finanziaria Internazionale Holding (Finint) . (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; editing by Francesca Landini)