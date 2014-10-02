Generali says Paolo Scaroni resigns from board

ROME, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali said on Thursday that the former CEO of Italy’s oil major Eni, Paolo Scaroni, resigned as an independent member of its board of directors.

In a statement, Generali said Scaroni’s decision to step down was related to other “professional appointments” that take up much of his time and the fear that they may cause “conflicts of interest”.

Generali Chairman Gabriele Galateri di Genola accepted his resignation, the statement said. (Reporting by Steve Scherer and Stephen Jewkes)