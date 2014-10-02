UPDATE 1-Paolo Scaroni resigns from Generali board

(Releads, adds detail, background)

ROME, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Paolo Scaroni, the former CEO of Italian oil major Eni, has resigned as independent board member of Italy’s biggest insurance group Assicurazioni Generali, the insurer said on Thursday.

Scaroni, who had been at Generali since 2007, suspended himself from the board on May 15 after a court sentenced him to three years in prison over inadequate environmental standards at a power plant when he was CEO at Italian utility Enel.

Scaroni said he was not guilty of the charges and appealed the sentence.

“This decision is linked to Scaroni’s recent professional appointments which make it difficult to serve as Board member with the due dedication and might cause conflicts of interests,” Generali said.

Generali Chairman Gabriele Galateri di Genola accepted his resignation, the statement said.

In July Scaroni joined investment bank Rothschild as deputy chairman.

Scaroni was replaced as CEO of Eni in May by Claudio Descalzi after he had served nine years at the helm of the oil major.

He is under investigation over alleged corruption in Algeria involving oil services group Saipem, 43 percent owned by Eni, as well as on corruption charges in a Nigerian case.

Scaroni has denied wrongdoing in both cases. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Steve Scherer; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)