FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Generali shares up on top management shake-up
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 1, 2012 / 7:13 AM / 5 years ago

Generali shares up on top management shake-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 1 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian insurance giant Generali were up 3 percent in early trading on Friday on expectations of a possible ousting of chief executive Giovanni Perissinotto at an extraordinary meeting on Saturday.

Shares in Mediobanca were up 2 percent. Milan’s blue-chip index was up 0.21 percent.

In a letter to Generali’s board obtained by Reuters, Giovanni Perissinotto fought back at attempts by top investor Mediobanca to oust him by saying that the move would destabilise Italy’s biggest financial group at times of great market volatility. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.