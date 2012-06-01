Generali shares up on top management shake-up

MILAN, June 1 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian insurance giant Generali were up 3 percent in early trading on Friday on expectations of a possible ousting of chief executive Giovanni Perissinotto at an extraordinary meeting on Saturday.

Shares in Mediobanca were up 2 percent. Milan’s blue-chip index was up 0.21 percent.

In a letter to Generali’s board obtained by Reuters, Giovanni Perissinotto fought back at attempts by top investor Mediobanca to oust him by saying that the move would destabilise Italy’s biggest financial group at times of great market volatility. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)