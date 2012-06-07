FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P may cut Generali after CEO change
#Credit Markets
June 7, 2012 / 4:06 PM / 5 years ago

S&P may cut Generali after CEO change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 7 (Reuters) - Standard and Poor’s may downgrade Assicurazioni Generali after the sudden replacement of its chief executive created uncertainty and could hamper a quick response to strategic challenges facing Italy’s biggest insurer.

In a statement on Thursday, S&P said it had placed Generali’s ‘A’ long-term credit and insurer financial strength ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Generali’s board succeeded on Saturday in ousting long-standing insider Giovanni Perissinotto after he lost the support of top shareholder Mediobanca and other Italian investors unhappy with the company’s performance.

The board picked Mario Greco, who resigned on Monday from his executive role at Zurich Insurance Group, to replace Perissinotto.

Reporting by Valentina Za

