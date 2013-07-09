FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Generali Group to take full control of Generali Deutschland
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 9, 2013 / 6:02 PM / in 4 years

Italy's Generali Group to take full control of Generali Deutschland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 9 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Generali plans to take full control of Generali Deutschland Holding, the management holding company of Germany’s second largest insurer, the group said on Tuesday.

Generali has agreed to buy a 3 percent stake in the holding company from a group of private investors and then exercise its right to a “squeeze-out” procedure and acquire the remaining 4 percent of Generali Deutschland shares it does not already own.

Generali plans to de-list Generali Deutschland in the first quarter of 2014. The group said it started a placement of 15.5 million of its own shares on Tuesday to support the deal. (Reporting by Isla Binnie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.