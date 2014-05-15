FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shares in Generali up on slightly better Q1 results
#Switzerland Market Report
May 15, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

Shares in Generali up on slightly better Q1 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 15 (Reuters) - Shares in Italy’s Generali opened up 1.6 percent on Thursday after the insurer released better than expected first-quarter results.

The Trieste-based group also said it entered exclusive talks with Latin America’s Banco BTG Pactual to sell its Swiss unit Banca della Svizzera Italiana.

“Q1 results are slightly better than expected,” said Enrico Esposti, analysts at Italian broker ICBPI.

At 0711 GMT, Generali’s shares were up 1.63 percent at 16.8 euros, outperforming Milan’s blue-chip index, which was almost flat. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

