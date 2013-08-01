FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Generali says Telecom Italia board has not talked about impairments, cap hike
#Financials
August 1, 2013 / 10:47 AM / 4 years ago

Generali says Telecom Italia board has not talked about impairments, cap hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Insurer Assicurazioni Generali , a Telecom Italia shareholder through holding Telco, said on Thursday the phone company’s board had not deliberated about possible new impairments or a capital increase.

A press report on Wednesday said Telecom Italia’s board said new writedowns of up to 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) were expected to send first-half results, which the board will approve on Thursday, into the red and that Chairman Franco Bernabe was mulling a capital increase.

“At the moment there is no formal deliberation or resolution of the board of Telecom... in terms of potential accounting measures, impairments, increase of capital or whatever you read in the press,” Generali Chief Financial Officer Alberto Minali told analysts in a conference call. ($1 = 0.7531 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Danilo Masoni)

