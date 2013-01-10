Generali says not taking part in Yapi Kredi Sigorta sale process

MILAN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Generali is not taking part in the sale process of Turkish insurer Yapi Kredi Sigorta, a Generali spokesman said on Thursday denying a report in the Turkish press.

Shares in Yapi Kredi Sigorta jumped nine percent on Thursday after a newspaper said Generali had made an official approach to buy the Turkish insurer.

“With reference to press speculation, Generali is not taking part in Yapi Kredi Sigorta’s sale process,” a spokesman said.