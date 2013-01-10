FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Generali says not taking part in Yapi Kredi Sigorta sale process
January 10, 2013 / 8:27 AM / in 5 years

Generali says not taking part in Yapi Kredi Sigorta sale process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Generali is not taking part in the sale process of Turkish insurer Yapi Kredi Sigorta, a Generali spokesman said on Thursday denying a report in the Turkish press.

Shares in Yapi Kredi Sigorta jumped nine percent on Thursday after a newspaper said Generali had made an official approach to buy the Turkish insurer.

“With reference to press speculation, Generali is not taking part in Yapi Kredi Sigorta’s sale process,” a spokesman said.

Reporting By Claudia De Lillo, editing by Francesca Landini

