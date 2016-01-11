FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Generali, Zurich Insurance decline comment on report Greco to become Zurich's CEO
January 11, 2016 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

Generali, Zurich Insurance decline comment on report Greco to become Zurich's CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance will soon name Mario Greco, Generali’s chief executive, as its new CEO, a Swiss newspaper reported at the weekend.

Both insurers declined to comment on the report saying they do not comment on speculation.

The SonntagsZeitung paper reported, without identifying its sources, that Zurich would make an announcement at the latest by Feb. 9. However, it said Greco’s appointment had not been formally approved and a last-minute surprise turn of events could not be fully ruled out. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Zurich newsroom; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

