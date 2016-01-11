FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Generali CEO negotiating renewal of contract - source close to insurer
January 11, 2016 / 1:18 PM / 2 years ago

Generali CEO negotiating renewal of contract - source close to insurer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Generali Chief Executive Mario Greco is negotiating the renewal of his mandate at the helm of the Italian insurer, a source close to Generali said on Monday after a newspaper report said rival Zurich Insurance would soon name Greco as its boss.

The SonntagsZeitung paper reported on Sunday, without identifying its sources, that Zurich would make an announcement at the latest by Feb. 9. However, it said Greco’s appointment had not been formally approved and a last-minute surprise turn of events could not be ruled out.

Reporting by Gainlcua Semeraro, writing by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Agnieszka Flak

