BRIEF-General Mills sees FY 2014 adjusted EPS $2.87 to $2.90
November 20, 2013 / 1:20 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-General Mills sees FY 2014 adjusted EPS $2.87 to $2.90

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc : * Reaffirms fiscal 2014 financial targets * FY 2014 earnings per share view $2.91, revenue view $18.37 billion -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Fiscal 2014 plans also include strong cash returns to shareholders through a

15 percent dividend increase effective August 1, 2013 * Says for the fiscal year ending May 25, 2014, it continues to expect low

single-digit growth in net sales * Says second-quarter input cost inflation is expected to be above its

first-quarter inflation rate * For the full fiscal year, the company continues to forecast 3 percent input

cost inflation * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
