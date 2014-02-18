FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
General Mills shopping for food deals in emerging markets
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 18, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 4 years ago

General Mills shopping for food deals in emerging markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb 18 (Reuters) - U.S. packaged foods group General Mills is looking to expand its business in faster-growing emerging markets, it said on Tuesday, as growth in its home market remains weak.

“We continue to look at tuck-in opportunities around the world,” Chief Executive Ken Powell said on Tuesday at a conference in Boca Raton, Florida.

The company behind Yoplait yogurt, Cheerios cereal and Progresso soups said it was “actively investigating” expansion opportunities in India, Indonesia, the Middle East and North Africa.

The company also said it was working to expand Yoplait in China with a new factory. It said it was working with Sodiaal, the French dairy cooperative which co-owns Yoplait, to secure supply for the market.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.