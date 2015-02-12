FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM confirms Bolt compact electric car to be made at Michigan plant
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

GM confirms Bolt compact electric car to be made at Michigan plant

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHICAGO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said Thursday it will build the Chevrolet Bolt electric car at an assembly plant near Detroit, where it will invest $200 million for the project.

The compact Bolt, shown as a concept vehicle at the Detroit auto show last month, is designed to have a range of 200 miles, and will cost about $30,000 apiece after tax breaks.

GM’s announcement confirms a report last week by Reuters that the Bolt would be produced at the under-used Orion assembly plant in Michigan.

The only electric car currently available with a 200-mile range is the Tesla Model S, which starts at $71,070 before tax credits for electric vehicles (EVs).

With a target price near $30,000, the Bolt would compete with electric cars such as the Nissan Motor Co Leaf, which has a range of less than 100 miles, and the similarly priced Tesla Inc Model 3, planned to debut in 2017.

“The message from consumers about the Bolt EV concept was clear and unequivocal: Build it,” GM North America President Alan Batey said in prepared remarks at the Chicago auto show.

Supplier sources told Reuters that Bolt production will start in October 2016 and sales would likely begin in early 2017.

Batey did not specify when production or sales would start but said: “We are moving quickly because of its potential to completely shake up the status quo for electric vehicles.”

Batey said GM would invest $160 million for new tooling and equipment in the Orion assembly plant and $40 million for dies in the Pontiac Metal Center to build the Bolt.

The Orion plant currently builds the Chevrolet Sonic and Buick Verano and is operating well below capacity as small-car sales dwindle. (Reporting by Rick Popely in Chicago; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.