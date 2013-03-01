FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GM says industry fundamentals are healthy, citing improving US housing market
March 1, 2013 / 4:51 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-GM says industry fundamentals are healthy, citing improving US housing market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, March 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co sales conference call: * Says vehicle buying fundamentals are healthy, citing improving housing market * Exec says sales to small business customers a big part of pickup truck sales

gains, with sales up 40 percent to those customers * Exec says company remains on track to begin launch in Q2 of full size pickup

trucks * Exec says will announce pricing and fuel economy of big trucks in late March * Exec says remains comfortable with truck inventories and plans no changes to

production * Exec says definitively seeing competitors getting more aggressive on

incentives

