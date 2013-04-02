FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GM sees US industry annual sales pace for March at 15.2 mln-15.4 mln vehicles
April 2, 2013 / 3:41 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-GM sees US industry annual sales pace for March at 15.2 mln-15.4 mln vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, April 2 (Reuters) - General Motors Co March US auto sales conference call: * VP of US sales operations says sees us industry annual sales pace for March

at 15.2 million-15.4 million vehicles * VP of US sales operations says pent-up demand offsetting drag from tax or

federal spending issues * VP of US sales operations says about “a month or so” away from the launch of

gm’s initial redesigned full-size pickup trucks * VP of US sales operations says redesigned full-size pickups will drive higher

average transaction prices and lower incentives for GM * Exec says overall GM incentives up about $180 per vehicle in March, but

average transaction price per vehicle was up about $400 * Exec says higher taxes and potential lower US government spending are only

negative headwinds company sees, but positives far outweigh the negatives * Chief economist says very confident on underlying strength of US economy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
